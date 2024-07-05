BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) & Nate’s Food (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Financial Contrast

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) and Nate’s Food (OTCMKTS:NHMD – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and Nate’s Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26% Nate’s Food N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.41 million 15.38 -$15.89 million $1.29 1.07 Nate’s Food N/A N/A N/A $0.00 N/A

This table compares BTCS and Nate’s Food’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nate’s Food has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BTCS. Nate’s Food is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BTCS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BTCS and Nate’s Food, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nate’s Food 0 0 0 0 N/A

BTCS presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.61%.

Summary

BTCS beats Nate’s Food on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Nate’s Food

Nate's Food Co. engages in the Bitcoin mining activities. It operates application-specific integrated circuit computers designed for cryptocurrency mining. The company is also focusing on licensing its food products comprising a ready-to-use pre-mixed pancake and waffle batter delivered in a pressurized can. Nate's Food Co. is headquartered in Huntington Beach, California.

