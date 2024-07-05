Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,158.09

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,158.09 ($14.65) and traded as low as GBX 999 ($12.64). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 1,023 ($12.94), with a volume of 159,734 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.24) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,114.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,156.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

