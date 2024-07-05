Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the May 31st total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 439,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CAMT stock opened at $129.98 on Friday. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $131.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Camtek had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $97.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Camtek will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the first quarter worth about $1,716,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Camtek by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 691,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,950,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Camtek by 5.2% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Camtek by 7.6% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the first quarter worth about $55,026,000. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Camtek from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Northland Securities downgraded Camtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Camtek from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

