Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.26

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.26 and traded as high as C$9.08. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$8.86, with a volume of 99,112 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Cormark boosted their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CF

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$899.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.26.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). Canaccord Genuity Group had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of C$409.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$421.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.0202475 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is -113.33%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.