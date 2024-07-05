Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.41. 315,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 882,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $45.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFFN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 122,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 102,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

