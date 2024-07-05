Cardano Price Hits $0.35 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 5th. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.51 billion and $791.16 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.83 or 0.05282364 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00044174 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011929 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00010159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,021,269,744 coins and its circulating supply is 35,760,943,368 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

