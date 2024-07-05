Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Short Interest Up 6.6% in June

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,270,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the May 31st total of 11,510,000 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRBU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Caribou Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

CRBU opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67. Caribou Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $144.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.29.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 345.05% and a negative return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 395.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 65,542 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter worth $155,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter worth $151,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 8.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,110,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after buying an additional 148,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

