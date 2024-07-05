Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 88.37% from the company’s current price.

Castle Biosciences Trading Down 15.1 %

CSTL traded down $3.20 on Friday, hitting $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 626,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,899. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $498.36 million, a P/E ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $25.91.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $72.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.34 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $58,536.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,188.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $39,621.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $58,536.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,188.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,827 shares of company stock valued at $785,795. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 289,252 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 357,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 132,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 130.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 119,443 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

