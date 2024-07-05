Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Shares Down 0.4%

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $326.63 and last traded at $329.20. Approximately 707,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,690,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $330.61.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $160.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

