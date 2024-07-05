CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target Cut to $95.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.17.

CBRE opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $98.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average is $89.46.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $844,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 795.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 125,071 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

