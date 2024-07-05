CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.02 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $29.05 million and $2.02 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012727 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008831 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,343.34 or 0.99942260 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011779 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00063498 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03022708 USD and is down -11.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $1,689,146.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

