Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$29.50 to C$31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$27.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.19. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$19.82 and a twelve month high of C$29.96.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.71 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.7840467 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.14, for a total value of C$5,028,880.00. In other news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.14, for a total value of C$5,028,880.00. Also, Director Michael John Crothers bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.37 per share, with a total value of C$26,369.50. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $321,710 and sold 882,176 shares worth $23,223,152. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

