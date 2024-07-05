Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Short Interest Up 5.5% in June

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,623,700 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the May 31st total of 15,751,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 738.8 days.

Shares of CIAFF opened at $4.18 on Friday. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

