Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.90

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and traded as low as $4.05. Cheetah Mobile shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 9,850 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.35 million for the quarter.

Cheetah Mobile Inc along with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of internet services, artificial intelligence, and other services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and internationally. The company's internet products include Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications; and Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices.

