Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.65.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,735.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.53. 831,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,797. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

