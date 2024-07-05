CIIG Merger (OTCMKTS:CIICU) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of CIIG Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIICU – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $27.99. 5,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 8,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.
CIIG Merger Trading Down 5.1 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99.
CIIG Merger Company Profile
CIIG Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CIIG Merger
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for CIIG Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIIG Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.