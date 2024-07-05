Citigroup Boosts Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Price Target to $45.00

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LBPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.63.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.8 %

LBPH stock opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.91. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $33.74.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. As a group, analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

