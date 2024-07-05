Citigroup Lowers Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Sell

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $255.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $280.00. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.47.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $301.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.85. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 32.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 109.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 359.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 432.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $11,147,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.