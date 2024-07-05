Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Major Shareholder Sells $553,722,575.00 in Stock

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE traded down $14.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,077.53. 62,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,420. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $614.22 and a 1-year high of $1,134.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $981.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $902.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is 4.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

