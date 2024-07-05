Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Major Shareholder Sells $553,722,575.00 in Stock

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:COKE traded down $14.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,077.53. 62,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,420. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $614.22 and a 1-year high of $1,134.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $981.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $902.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.78.
Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.
About Coca-Cola Consolidated
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
