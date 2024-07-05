Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,594 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,154,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,000,689. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $272.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.86.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,665 shares of company stock worth $13,995,465 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

