Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,410 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.2% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2,712.4% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Tenere Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 22.4% during the third quarter. Tenere Capital LLC now owns 56,167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,919,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $268.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,017,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,395,944. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.68 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a market capitalization of $491.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.56.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

