Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.95. 3,663,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,576,390. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

