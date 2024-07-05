Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,156. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.90 and a twelve month high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.03. The firm has a market cap of $115.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

