Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.97. 892,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,370. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on TTE

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.