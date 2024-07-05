Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,416 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 7,202.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CSGP. Bank of America upped their price target on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $73.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,512. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.14, a PEG ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

