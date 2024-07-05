Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 21,204 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,204 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HAS stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.28. The company had a trading volume of 438,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,068. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day moving average is $54.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.