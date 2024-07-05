Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,943 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in NU by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 98,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in NU by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 231,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 70,660 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NU by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in NU during the 3rd quarter worth $3,050,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NU stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.68. 11,069,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,255,750. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NU shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

