Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Entegris by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,811,000 after buying an additional 38,557 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $892,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Entegris by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Entegris by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 487,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,414,000 after acquiring an additional 62,761 shares during the period.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.90. 278,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,467. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.30 and its 200-day moving average is $129.45. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.13 and a 1 year high of $146.91.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Insider Activity

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $624,323.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,316,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,752 shares of company stock worth $1,792,723 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

