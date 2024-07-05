Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.32% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,715,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

FDMO stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.65. 9,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,364. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.43. The firm has a market cap of $210.11 million, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.11.

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

