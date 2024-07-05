Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of WD-40 worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

WD-40 Stock Up 0.5 %

WDFC traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.49. 16,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,317. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. WD-40 has a one year low of $182.87 and a one year high of $278.78.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

Insider Transactions at WD-40

In other WD-40 news, Director David Pendarvis acquired 328 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $234.75 per share, with a total value of $76,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,256.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Pendarvis acquired 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $234.75 per share, with a total value of $76,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,256.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.83 per share, with a total value of $49,592.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,053.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 973 shares of company stock worth $226,910. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

