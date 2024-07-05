Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.89. 189,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,250. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $258.76.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.08.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

