Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,510 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Valley National Bancorp worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valley National Bancorp

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $185,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $185,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,521.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,451 shares of company stock valued at $378,452 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,732,562. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.08. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $890.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.38 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

