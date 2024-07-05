Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at $67,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.4 %

CPB traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.82. 500,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,028. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.