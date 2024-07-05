Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 49.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,941 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 271.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 200,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 244,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 27,098 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.41. 454,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,603. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $25.52.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.