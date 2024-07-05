Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $2.04 Million Investment in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.63% of The Korea Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in The Korea Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,013,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Korea Fund alerts:

The Korea Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

KF traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,581. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.60. The Korea Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $25.84.

The Korea Fund Profile

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.