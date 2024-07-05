Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 5,034 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE IRT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.63. The stock had a trading volume of 269,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,349. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -622.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2,133.33%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

