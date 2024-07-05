Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 9,429 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 8.56% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Values Added Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period.

LDEM traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.22. 1,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286. The company has a market cap of $34.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.94. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $47.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

