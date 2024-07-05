Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,719,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,097,000 after acquiring an additional 438,496 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 28,119 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 248,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,015,000 after buying an additional 183,643 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Okta by 2,721.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 176,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after buying an additional 169,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $135,008.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 22,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,733 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.58.

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.18. The stock had a trading volume of 518,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,433. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.43 and its 200-day moving average is $93.11.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

