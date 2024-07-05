Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 12,494 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,494 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Twilio by 327.9% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.19. 542,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,104. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $238,458.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,510.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,237 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $238,458.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,510.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,684 shares of company stock worth $2,767,619 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

