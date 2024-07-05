Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,122 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,207 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in SAP by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $204.87. The stock had a trading volume of 226,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,505. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.10 and a 200 day moving average of $181.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $206.08.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $2.3852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.20.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

