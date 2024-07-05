Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 495 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in TE Connectivity by 4.1% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.74. 303,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $153.54. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.