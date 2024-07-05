Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,497 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.
HST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.
