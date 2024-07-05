Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 8,830 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,830 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.67.

In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $77,819.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,071.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,497.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,659.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $77,819.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,071.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,826 shares of company stock worth $1,080,597 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NXST traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.98 and a 200 day moving average of $164.69. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.19%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

