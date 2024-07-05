Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.45

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €34.45 ($37.04) and traded as high as €35.46 ($38.13). Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at €34.98 ($37.61), with a volume of 3,020,324 shares trading hands.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.48.
About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.
