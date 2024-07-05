Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Gap Up to $14.34

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.34, but opened at $14.89. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP shares last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 56,352 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.36.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.2808 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 316.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

