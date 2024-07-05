Compound Market Cap Hits $389.96 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $389.96 million and $74.10 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be bought for $46.65 or 0.00082616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00022561 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010193 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,359,470 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,359,438.5387067 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.25337227 USD and is down -10.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 502 active market(s) with $68,612,921.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

