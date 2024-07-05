Conflux Price Down 28.4% Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Conflux has a market cap of $501.04 million and approximately $83.25 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,017,866,272 coins and its circulating supply is 4,230,359,503 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,017,697,534.89 with 4,230,197,521.59 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.11716831 USD and is down -21.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $84,313,231.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

