Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Boosts Stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,197 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 588,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 203,391 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 416,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 196,223 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,902,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,078,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UTF traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.87. 332,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,642. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.41. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $23.87.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

