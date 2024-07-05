Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.0% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.57. 777,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,975. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.98 and a 200 day moving average of $116.26.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

