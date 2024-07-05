Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Invests $2.88 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,320,940,000 after buying an additional 43,275,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,500,366,000 after acquiring an additional 283,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,273,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,415,778,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,107,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,763 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.41.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,583,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,186,518. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $148.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

